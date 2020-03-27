Vietnam Economy Coronavirus may cost apparel sector VND11 trillion The Saigon Times Friday, Mar 27, 2020,16:10 (GMT+7) Coronavirus may cost apparel sector VND11 trillionThe Saigon Times Workers make fabric face masks. The local apparel sector is expected to lose VND11 trillion in revenue if Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, is contained by late May and the economy recovers in June – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The local apparel sector is expected to lose VND11 trillion in revenue if Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, is contained by late May and the economy recovers in June, Vietnam Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex) said at a teleconference on March 25. Since mid-March, a number of orders have been canceled or suspended, resulting in multiple textile and garment firms to scale down or stop production in April and May this year, the local media reported. Major brands are facing more cancellations of orders than small ones and there are no signs of recovery, according to Vinatex. This is likely to pose financial and labor challenges for textile and garment firms, Vinatex stressed. Many firms will lose solvency by end-April and the number of jobless laborers operating in the apparel sector will rise by 30%-50% in… Read full this story

Coronavirus may cost apparel sector VND11 trillion have 305 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 27, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.