Coronavirus discourages air travel despite lower fares

Aircraft are parked at HCMC-based Tan Son Nhat International Airport. Since the end of the Tet holiday, airfare prices have been at a historical low – PHOTO: LE ANH HCMC – Steep airport fee cuts and promotional programs have sent air ticket prices down to record lows but the coronavirus pandemic has kept customers away. Since the end of the Tet holiday in early February, airfares have been at record lows, Thanh Nien newspaper reported. Tickets for the Hanoi-HCMC route operated by the national flag carrier, Vietnam Airlines, cost VND222,000 each on March 25, exclusive of taxes and fees, while Vietjet and Bamboo Airways are offering fares at VND199,000 per ticket. Meanwhile, Jetstar Pacific is selling tickets at VND89,000 each for Hanoi-HCMC flights taking off at 8 a.m. Similarly, two-way tickets for HCMC-Danang and Hanoi-Danang services hover between VND1 million and VND1.5 million. Despite the steep reductions in air ticket prices, flights have seen few passengers due to the coronavirus. The latest statistics from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam indicated that the total number of flights operated…

