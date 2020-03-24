Construction sector struggling because of coronavirus

Cienco4 Tower. Construction sector is also affected by COVID-19. — Photo tinnhanhchungkhoan.vn HÀ NỘI — The increasing number of COVID-19 patients in Việt Nam has affected the economy, including the construction sector. Lê Đức Thọ, deputy general director of Civil Engineering Construction Corporation No 4 (Cienco4) said like many other businesses in the country, Cienco4 was being affected by the pandemic. The biggest issue for construction enterprises such as Cienco4 was access to construction materials, Thọ told Pháp Luật Việt Nam (Việt Nam Law) newspaper. “Some items could be purchased in Việt Nam such as cement, sand and gravel, but many materials such as steel billets and other steel products must be imported from abroad,” he added. He also said that the working pace of construction had begun to decrease at some construction sites. “Despite this, we still mobilise the maximum number of workers to ensure progress,” said Cienco4 leader. “However, if we were seriously affected by COVID-19, we would analyse the objective and subjective causes and propose solutions,” said Thọ. Đỗ Hoài Đông, general director of the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUD) under the Ministry of Construction, said that HUD’s main business was real estate. The pandemic affected the whole economy,… Read full this story
- UK services sector struggling to find workers before Brexit
- Indonesia's third quarter GDP growth slows as consumer, export sectors struggle
- UK construction in contraction for first time since Brexit vote aftermath
- Lawmakers frown at multiple road construction contracts, urge Fashola to prioritise awards
- Ministry of Construction urges strengthening of anti-money laundering in realty
- Buy KNR Constructions; target of Rs 369: Dolat Capital
- Building Smart India: How to construct buildings that can withstand natural calamities and adverse weather conditions
- INSEE conference on rethinking construction from the ground up
- The public sector isn't perfect but at least it doesn't fleece us
- Vietnam's tourism sector must focus on infrastructure, regulatory changes
Construction sector struggling because of coronavirus have 323 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 24, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.