Confronting "uncertainty" for the third time
By Tatsuhiko Yoshizaki

In my 20-plus-year career as an economist, I felt helpless twice in making an economic forecast. I first experienced such a feeling in the aftermath of the collapse of Lehman Brothers in September 2008. It was no exaggeration to say that the Lehman shock would cause a "once-in-a-century international financial crisis." In Japan, all economic indicators became aggravated for the following six months. With such terrible indexes, it was sort of easy to come up with an economic outlook because it was obvious that the economy would be deteriorating. After all, a malfunctioning financial system causes a harsh blow to trade, production and consumption. Around March of the next year, we could finally confirm that those indicators had bottomed out. The New York stock market also hit bottom at that time. Then, I felt helpless again after the unprecedented scale of earthquake and tsunami hit the northern part of Japan on March 11, 2011. This disaster, which claimed more than 15,000 lives, was called a "natural disaster that could happen only once in 1000 years." What was most frightening was…

