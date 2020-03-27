International Clubs criticise decision to end English lower-tier leagues The Saigon Times Friday, Mar 27, 2020,12:18 (GMT+7) Clubs criticise decision to end English lower-tier leaguesThe Saigon Times Empty pitches are seen on Hackney Marshes in London, Britain, March 15, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS LONDON (REUTERS) – South Shields is considering legal action against the Football Association after all results for the 2019-20 season below the three divisions of the fifth-tier National League were expunged due to the coronavirus crisis. The FA announced the move on Thursday but the decision has angered teams like South Shields, who are 12 points clear at the top of the Northern Premier Division and closing in on promotion to National League North. “We do not understand the rush there has been among many quarters of the non-league game to conclude the season so quickly,” the club said in a statement. “We will write to the FA in the strongest possible terms so they are left in no uncertainty as to our feelings, and will seek to appeal if there is a mechanism to do so. If the response does not satisfy us we will seek legal advice.” The FA’s decision also applies to women’s football below the Women’s Super… Read full this story

