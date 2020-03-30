City to strengthen fight against COVID-19

COVID-19 prevention and control efforts at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY — HCM City authorities plan to strengthen the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the next two weeks, which is considered the “golden time” to contain the outbreak. They have asked all citizens to stay at home as much as possible. Speaking at a meeting on Monday, Nguyễn Thiện Nhân, secretary of HCM City Party Committee, noted the rapid spread of the virus, with 9,500 new infections worldwide in January, mostly in China, and then rising to 76,000 in February and 840,000 in March. Experiences from countries with COVID-19 have shown that 100 cases increased to 1,000 within 10 days and to 2,000 within three days, he said. “The death toll has also increased dramatically,” he said. HCM City targets containing the outbreak within the next two weeks, he said. He said it would be hard to predict if the city can control the number of infections to fewer than 150 in the city in the next two weeks. However, the city has done a good job in containing the outbreak so far. As of Mar 30, the number of infected people in… Read full this story

