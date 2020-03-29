Peter kindly gave insight into his situation since arriving in Vietnam After 40 years of studying Vietnam as well as working and living with Vietnamese people, one of the joys has been not knowing what is likely to happen next. A very short while ago such a situation arose which put this theory to the test. Due to a late change of plans I had to fly from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi for a Vietnam Airlines flight to the UK so that I could take part in the Britain in Southeast Asia Roadshow on behalf of the British Business Group Vietnam. The trip would involve visiting UK companies in various cities to explain the opportunities and benefits of trading with Vietnam. My wife in Hanoi was rather irate to see I was not wearing a face mask when I arrived at Noi Bai Airport. The previous professional advice I had been given was that they offered little if any protection against COVID-19. I dutifully packed several packs of facemasks for my onwards trip to keep her happy and agreed to wear one for the flight to the UK. Upon arrival in the UK effectively no one was wearing… Read full this story

Citizens rising to the pandemic challenge have 323 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at March 29, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.