Peter kindly gave insight into his situation since arriving in Vietnam After 40 years of studying Vietnam as well as working and living with Vietnamese people, one of the joys has been not knowing what is likely to happen next. A very short while ago such a situation arose which put this theory to the test. Due to a late change of plans I had to fly from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi for a Vietnam Airlines flight to the UK so that I could take part in the Britain in Southeast Asia Roadshow on behalf of the British Business Group Vietnam. The trip would involve visiting UK companies in various cities to explain the opportunities and benefits of trading with Vietnam. My wife in Hanoi was rather irate to see I was not wearing a face mask when I arrived at Noi Bai Airport. The previous professional advice I had been given was that they offered little if any protection against COVID-19. I dutifully packed several packs of facemasks for my onwards trip to keep her happy and agreed to wear one for the flight to the UK. Upon arrival in the UK effectively no one was wearing… Read full this story
- Our flawed health system isn't up to the challenge of the coronavirus
- Coronavirus: Ministry prepares for potential pandemic, relooks at travel restrictions
- Coronavirus death toll rises to 170 with 7711 cases in China
- EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise is holed up at the 5-star Gritti Palace in Venice after Mission: Impossible 7 is forced to halt filming after outbreak of coronavirus in Italy
- Don't make coronavirus political — make it stop instead
- Experts applaud handling of outbreak
- Saudi Arabia bans foreign pilgrims as coronavirus spreads through region
- The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Trump on US coronavirus risks: 'We're very, very ready for this'
- Coronavirus: Outbreak at 'decisive point' as WHO urges action
- Coronavirus exposes the downside of ditching globalisation
Citizens rising to the pandemic challenge have 323 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at March 29, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.