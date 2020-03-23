Cities and provinces nationwide close tourist attractions to avoid COVID-19 spread

BẮC GIANG — Provinces across the country have decided to close tourist attractions to stem the spread of coronavirus. Bắc Giang Province has closed its doors at tourist sites and ordered a temporary closure of entertainment venues. Affected venues include cinemas, bars, karaoke, sauna and massage parlors and gaming services. The provincial People’s Committee has also instructed organisations and individuals to seriously implement regulations to prevent COVID-19 at wedding ceremonies, funeral and rituals. Head of the provincial steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control, Lê Ánh Dương, also ordered the Department of Transport to temporarily halt all car and motorbike driving tests in the province. In order to keep people safe from COVID-19 and limit the spread of the epidemic in the community, the executive board of Hà Nội Book Street announced it was closing until the end of March. Kim Đồng Publishing House, Phương Nam Bookstore, Nhã Nam Culture and Media Joint Stock Company have informed readers about the temporary suspension, while online sales have increased. In Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province, the local government announced it was closing Côn Đảo Island from today. The island’s People’s Committee has been instructed to inform travel companies. Local people have been advised to avoid non-essential travel to and from the island, and submit truthful… Read full this story

