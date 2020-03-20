Asia News China unexpectedly keeps lending benchmark unchanged but future easing likely The Saigon Times Friday, Mar 20, 2020,11:59 (GMT+7) China unexpectedly keeps lending benchmark unchanged but future easing likelyThe Saigon Times A woman wearing a mask walks past the headquarters of the People’s Bank of China, the central bank, in Beijing, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, February 3, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS SHANGHAI (REUTERS) – China kept a benchmark lending rate unchanged on Friday, defying expectations for a reduction with the economy jolted by the coronavirus pandemic although policymakers will likely need to loosen lending rates soon to free up funds. The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was left unchanged at 4.05% from the previous monthly fixing while the five-year LPR remained at 4.75%. The surprise helped prop up the yuan against the dollar, following heavy selling this week, as the interest rate gap between China and the United States remained wide, following the Federal Reserve’s surprise policy easing last weekend. A majority of traders and analysts in a Reuters poll had expected the rate, which is used to price new loans, to come down given the massive co-ordinated stimulus unleashed by global central banks… Read full this story

China unexpectedly keeps lending benchmark unchanged but future easing likely have 363 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 20, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.