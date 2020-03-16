China sees fewer coronavirus cases, wary of international travelers

In China – where the virus first emerged late last year – the number of new cases reported Saturday nationwide was the lowest in weeks. (Photo: AFP/STR) Mainland China had 16 new confirmed cases on Sunday, the National Health Commission said on Monday, down from 20 a day earlier. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in China so far to 80,860. Of the new figures, 12 were imported infections, exceeding locally transmitted cases for the third day. Beijing accounted for four of the cases, Guangdong province four, Shanghai two, Yunnan province one and Gansu province one. That brings the total number of imported cases to 123 so far. China has tightened checks on international travelers, with the capital of Beijing requiring anyone arriving from abroad to be transferred to city quarantine facilities for 14 days, starting Monday. Beijing has redirected all international flights that were scheduled to land at its new Daxing International Airport in the south to the older Beijing Capital International Airport in the northeast. Shanghai has designated hotels serving as quarantine venues for inbound international travelers, though the financial hub has not made it compulsory yet for all travelers to be quarantined at such venues… Read full this story

