China imports 15,000+ tons of Vietnamese farm produce, seafood in March

Containers at the Kim Thanh border gate in Lao Cai Province – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – Over 620 containers bearing 15,156 tons of Vietnamese farm produce and seafood were exported to China through the Mong Cai border gate in Quang Ninh Province in the first half of March as China gradually recovered from the impact of Covid-19.

Among the shipments were 169 containers bearing 3,524 tons of dragon fruit, mangoes, jackfruit and bananas; 290 containers holding 10,046 tons of tapioca flour; and 165 containers carrying 1,586 tons of seafood.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development announced this morning (March 24) that farm produce trade at Vietnam-China border gates has recovered but at a slow pace. Traders still have to strictly obey coronavirus infection prevention regulations.

There are still over 1,000 containers of farm produce in Lang Son Province waiting to cross the border, according to Nguoi Lao Dong newspaper.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has asked the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the…

