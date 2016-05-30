Child care, education, protection – strategic tasks: President

President Tran Dai Quang meets with disadvantaged children on the occasion of International Children’s Day (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Child care, education and protection are strategic matters that contribute to preparing and raising the quality of human resources in service of the country’s industrialisation, modernisation and international integration, said President Tran Dai Quang. Speaking at a meeting with 55 disadvantaged children from 11 cities and provinces nationwide in Hanoi on May 30 on the occasion of International Children’s Day (June 1), the State leader affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State and people have always given their love to children. Over the past years, priority has been given to protecting, educating and taking care of underprivileged children with a slew of specific policies covering social allowance, health care, education, vocational training, rehabilitation and legal assistance, he said. Thanks to the joint efforts of the entire political system, families, schools and the whole of society, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA)’s National Fund for Vietnamese Children has, to date, mobilised over 5 trillion VND (225 million USD) from domestic and foreign donors to support more than 30 million children in especially difficult circumstances and those residing in remote and… Read full this story

