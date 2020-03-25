Other News Central bank supports Mekong Delta provinces The Saigon Times Wednesday, Mar 25, 2020,11:26 (GMT+7) Central bank supports Mekong Delta provincesThe Saigon Times An irrigation canal in Hung Yen Commune, An Bien District of Kien Giang Province, is affected by saltwater in this file photo. PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The State Bank of Vietnam plans to deploy several measures to support citizens and businesses in Mekong Delta provinces that are suffering from severe saline intrusion and the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the Thanh Nien Online website. Speaking at a teleconference, held by the central bank and leaders of Mekong Delta provinces on March 23, Deputy Governor Dao Minh Tu said that the credit growth of the agriculture sector in the first two months of 2020 had declined by 0.56% versus the end of 2019, compared with the overall fall of 0.29% nationwide. Le Van Nghia, vice chairman of Tien Giang Province, suggested the central bank provide guidelines and adopt specific measures such as interest rate exemptions, the rescheduling of old loans and the provision of new credit for drought and coronavirus-hit enterprises and citizens. According to Tran Long, deputy general director of the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV), a quick… Read full this story

Central bank supports Mekong Delta provinces have 302 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 25, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.