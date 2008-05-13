Central and Eastern Europe – New Labour Export Markets

Vietnamese workers in Malaysia and the Middle East can earn only about US$200-300 a month while there are differences in climate (in Middle Eastern countries), culture, tradition and custom…. That is why many Vietnamese labour exporting companies have difficulties in recruiting workers for these markets. On the contrary, Vietnamese labourers in Central and Eastern European markets “are well-paid and benefit from good working and living conditions” as the Vietnam Association of Manpower Supply (VAMAS) has remarked. According to this Association, this is a good sign for Vietnam’s labour exporting companies as well as skilled workers. Mr Nguyen Thanh Binh, administrative manager of Sovilaco under the Ministry of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs, said that the monthly incomes of 230 labourers of Sovilaco now working in the Czech Republic are between US$600-700 and even US$1,000 for overtime (mainly in Prague). “And Europeans are not accustomed to mistreating overseas labourers,” he added. Mr. Nguyen Luong Trao, former vice minister of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs and current president of VAMAS, in a press conference in HCM City expressed an optimistic view on Central and Eastern European labour markets. After a period of interruption, the Vietnamese government and Ministry of Labour,…

