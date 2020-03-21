Community Businessman pledges VND30 billion to fight Covid-19, and ongoing drought The Saigon Times Saturday, Mar 21, 2020,13:42 (GMT+7) Businessman pledges VND30 billion to fight Covid-19, and ongoing drought The Saigon Times Johnathan Hanh Nguyen speaks at a meeting with HCMC authorities on March 20 – PHOTO: COURTESY OF IPPG HCMC – Businessman Johnathan Hanh Nguyen, president of Imex Pan Pacific Group (IPPG), has pledged VND30 billion, nearly US$1.3 million, to fight Covid-19, and aid the Mekong Delta to cope with the ongoing drought. VND25 billion will be used to purchase medical equipment to treat those infected by Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and VND5 billion to help people in the Mekong Delta mitigate the impact of the drought and saltwater intrusion, he told a meeting with HCMC authorities on March 20. “I feel a responsibility to cooperate with the city government to do everything we can to ensure the safety of the community… When we are facing troubles, epidemics and natural disasters, sharing, regardless of amount, is valuable and respectable,” Nguyen said at the meeting. “IPPG has a large annual charitable fund. President Johnathan Hanh Nguyen and general director Le Hong Thuy Tien always put their hearts into helping disadvantaged people… Read full this story

