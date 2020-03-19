Bayer donates €1 million for hospitals in Lombardy

Lombardy is by far the region of Italy worst affected by the corona pandemic The money is donated to an aid fund that the regional authorities in Lombardy have set up to help procure urgently needed equipment for intensive care units in hospitals with the greatest needs. “Our colleagues in Italy are working with unbelievable commitment to maintain the supply of our medicines. On top of that, our emergency aid is designed to help support hospitals and hospital staff during the crisis,” says Werner Baumann, chairman of the Board of Management of Bayer AG. Lombardy is by far the region of Italy worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with hospitals reaching the limits of their capacity. Besides Italy, Bayer has already sent considerable financial and material support to China to help contain the pandemic. Bayer will continue to provide affected regions and countries with rapid assistance as part of its corporate social responsibility. By Dinh Thuy
