Barcelona to cut player wages due to coronavirus

Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their first goal March 7, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS MADRID (REUTERS) – Barcelona are taking measures to cut the wages of their players and staff to reduce the economic effects of the coronavirus crisis, the La Liga club said on Thursday. All professional players at Barcelona, including six-times world player of the year Lionel Messi, as well as non-playing staff, will face a compulsory wage reduction during the period of lockdown, the club's directors decided at a board meeting held via video conference. Spain was put into lockdown on March 14 with citizens only allowed to leave their homes in order to conduct essential business. The period is expected to be extended this weekend once the initial 15-day period has finished. Spain has been Europe's second-most impacted country by the pandemic behind Italy, with the death toll surpassing 4,000. Over 56,000 people have tested positive for the virus. "Among the measures adopted, it's worth noting those related to the workplace are motivated by the need to adapt the contractual obligations of the…

