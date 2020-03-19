Banking sector to support businesses in trying times

Fighting coronavirus but still smiling at foreignersEight more COVID-19 patients confirmed in biggest daily jump, total reaches 76Discrimination against foreign tourists would be punished: Government leaderNearly 7,000 Vietnamese from European and ASEAN countries returning to Việt Nam on WednesdayCreative hospital staff pitch in with innovations in Covid-19 fight Director General of the Monetary Policy Department under the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Phạm Thanh Hà Commercial banks have slashed interest rates in a coordinated effort to support businesses and customers affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Director General of the Monetary Policy Department under the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Phạm Thanh Hà discusses the details of the plan. What has the banking sector done to support businesses, households and help cope with the devastating effects of the outbreak on the economy? From the onset of the virus outbreak, the Government has ordered ministries and agencies to prepare solutions and responses to mitigate the adverse effects on the economy. The SBV has worked together with commercial banks and credit institutes to find ways to shoulder the hardship with businesses. The SBV has been staying on top of the latest developments of the outbreak as well as the financial market. For example, SBV Directive 01/2020/TT-NHNN issued on… Read full this story

