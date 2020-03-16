Stock Market Bank stocks drive down market By Thanh Thom Monday, Mar 16, 2020,19:03 (GMT+7) Bank stocks drive down marketBy Thanh Thom A bank teller counts Vietnamese banknotes – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – Despite being underpinned by a number of blue chips in the oil and gas sector and brewer SAB, the VN-Index still plunged by nearly 14 points today, March 16, due to steep declines in bank stocks. The benchmark index on the Hochiminh Stock Exchange saw decliners outnumbering gainers by 239 to 133. It dropped 1.83% against Friday’s session to close Monday at 747.86 points. Some 292 million shares worth more than VND4.5 trillion (US$197 million) changed hands on the southern bourse, down 17.6% and 25.9% from the previous session. Of the amount, block deals accounted for over 69 million shares, including nearly 18.4 million shares worth VND414 billion from lender VPB. Contrary to their sharp declines late last week, oil and gas firms GAS and PLX added 4% and 1.8%, respectively to end at VND59,300 and VND36,800 per share. Another leading advancer was brewer SAB which soared by 4.2% to VND150,000 per share after 10 consecutive sessions either plummeting or moving flat. On the negative side, bank stocks were hit… Read full this story

