Asia News Bank of Japan sees deeper economic pain, even after emergency easing The Saigon Times Wednesday, Mar 25, 2020,11:43 (GMT+7) Bank of Japan sees deeper economic pain, even after emergency easingThe Saigon Times People walk past the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo, Japan June 16, 2017 – PHOTO: REUTERS TOKYO (REUTERS) – The coronavirus pandemic could plunge Japan into deep economic stagnation, the country’s central bankers warned at last week’s emergency monetary policy meeting with one seeing room for more stimulus, a summary of their discussion showed on Wednesday. The Bank of Japan expanded monetary stimulus in an unscheduled policy meeting on March 16 to ease corporate funding strains and calm financial markets jolted by the health crisis. A summary of opinions expressed at last week’s rate review showed the deep concern shared among the nine-member board over the huge blow the virus outbreak could inflict on an economy, already reeling from last year’s sales tax hike. “Japan’s economy may continue to stagnate even after overseas economies recover, as the impact of the virus could be enormous,” one board member was quoted as saying. “I’m doubtful of the view Japan’s economy will stage a strong rebound once the virus is contained,” another… Read full this story

Bank of Japan sees deeper economic pain, even after emergency easing have 288 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 25, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.