Bamboo rats help farmer escape poverty

Nguyễn Văn Của nurses bamboo rats in Long Son Commune in Ba Ria-Vũng Tàu Province’s Vũng Tàu City. VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Nhị BÀ RỊA-VŨNG TÀU — Breeding bamboo rats has helped poor farmers escape poverty in the southern province of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu, where bamboo is abundant. Nguyễn Văn Của has proven to be a saviour for farmers here. He has earned a reputation across the province after his income reached VNĐ30 million (US$1,290) per month. “I have customers from all over the country – from Cần Thơ, An Giang, Bến Tre and Cà Mau,” said the 30-year-old man from Vũng Tàu City’s Long Sơn Commune. Của’s bamboo rat breeding career began five years ago when his brother gave him four bamboo rats to raise. Bamboo rat is considered a delicacy, and is high in protein. Right now, the supply can’t meet the demand. As more Vietnamese people join the middle class, they have more money to spend on eating out, but if people continued to hunt bamboo rats, it would push them to extinction. So he saw huge potential for the rat business as farming hundreds of the rodents wouldn’t be a problem. According to Của, it is… Read full this story

