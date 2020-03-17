Bafflement as F1 dithers over Grand Prix calendar

The 5.6km circuit features 23 corners and has nine grandstands named after regions across Vietnam (Photo: VNA) Hanoi authorities met with F1 chairman and CEO Chase Carey last week to discuss the status of the first-ever Vietnam F1 Grand Prix, which was due to take place on April 3-5 but has now been shelved. The F1 2020 calendar, along with other major sporting events, has been plunged into chaos. China’s race was already cancelled, and Bahrain’s was set to take place behind closed doors before also being scrapped on Friday. And last week fans were livid after the Australian Grand Prix was cancelled just hours before the practice session, with F1 race teams fleeing the country, others stuck in quarantine, and fans struggling to plan amid ongoing global travel issues and visa alterations. Avid racing fans feared a repeat in Vietnam, as no decision was immediately forthcoming over the status of the Hanoi leg, and many took to social media to share their own situation. On Twitter, British fan Caroline said before the postponement, “What are people who have trips to Vietnam planned supposed to do? I got my e-visa. I had my vaccinations. I have travel insurance. I’ve done… Read full this story

