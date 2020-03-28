Nation Bach Mai Hospital turns a hot spot as three epi-linked cases reported The Saigon Times Saturday, Mar 28, 2020,21:42 (GMT+7) Bach Mai Hospital turns a hot spot as three epi-linked cases reportedThe Saigon Times A man disinfects a classroom at Mai Dong High School in Hanoi – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Health Ministry confirmed five new coronavirus cases as of 6 p.m. today, March 28, three of which related to Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi. With five new cases reported, including three in Hanoi, one in Ninh Binh Province, and one in HCMC, the nation’s number of confirmed cases has amounted to 174. Early this morning, the ministry had already confirmed six new cases. Hanoi still has the largest number of infections in the country with 61 cases, followed by HCMC with 45. The 170th case is a 27-year-old man living in Kim Son District, Ninh Binh Province. He visited his father at Bach Mai Hospital from March 20 to 22 and returned to his hometown on March 22. He caught a fever and was taken to Kim Son District Hospital on March 23, where he was tested for coronavirus on March 25 and got a positive result. The 172nd case is… Read full this story
