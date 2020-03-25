Corporate Automobile association calls for reduction in vehicle registration fee over coronavirus impact The Saigon Times Wednesday, Mar 25, 2020,12:41 (GMT+7) Automobile association calls for reduction in vehicle registration fee over coronavirus impactThe Saigon Times A car on display at an automobile exhibition in HCMC. The coronavirus outbreak is beginning to disrupt the supply chains of automobile spare parts, which could put automobile plants at risk of suspension – PHOTO: LE HOANG HCMC – The Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association (VAMA) has called for the Government to halve vehicle registration fees as the novel coronavirus outbreak is putting automobile plants around the country at risk of suspension. In a report to the Government, VAMA provided an overview of plant investment and expansion plans among its business members. The association said that foreign technicians, experts and highly skilled workers who were dispatched to Vietnam have been unable to enter the country. Also, machinery and equipment needed for plant expansions have not been imported into the country yet, hindering the progress of expansion projects. Local plants have reportedly maintained their parts supplies and other materials. However, VAMA said that an increasing number of auto parts suppliers and auto manufacturers will suffer a direct impact from the Covid-19… Read full this story

