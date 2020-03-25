“The Australian Government is proud to support this very first community art project in the Mekong Delta”, said Ms. Rebecca Bryant, Deputy Head of Mission – Australian Embassy in Vietnam at the mural village opening ceremony. More visitors are hoped to visit the mural village “The Australia – Vietnam Mural Village has added a big splash of colour to the walls around the village, and we hope this will attract new visitors to the area. Together with the Cao Lanh Bridge, which we expect will open in the first half of 2018, this will be a new symbol of the friendship between Australia and Vietnam”, she added. Hundreds of different mural installations were created by artists, including an indigenous Australian artist, together with volunteer students from Dong Thap University. “This public art project has created opportunities for local young people to contribute positively to their local community and for both Australian and Vietnamese artists to put their creative talents on display”, said Mr. Bradley Kickett, the Australian artist who participated in the project. New vitality brought to Tan Tich The Australia – Vietnam Mural Village is expected to bring a new vitality to the Tan Tich neighbourhood while still preserving… Read full this story

Australia - Vietnam mural village introduced have 287 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 25, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.