ASEAN states put all hands to the pumps in outbreak battle

An ASEAN-EU Ministerial Conference on the coronavirus took place online on March 20 As of last Saturday’s afternoon, the ongoing pandemic has hit all nations in Southeast Asia. Globally, it has left more than 275,000 people infected and costing more than 11,400 people their lives. Many regional economies have taken drastic support solutions to spur on the performance of their enterprises and people’s livelihoods, valued at billions of US dollars. On March 18, Singapore’s National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) announced that a one-time payment of up to $300 will be given to about 108,000 workers whose income has been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. Accordingly, existing union members with dependents living in the same household will receive $300 while $100 are reserved for those without dependents in the same household. New union members after March 1 will receive a smaller sum of $200 for those with dependents in the same household and $50 for those without. The NTUC said that over the years, normally those with dependents in Singapore must have initially earned $3,400 or less monthly, while those without dependents must have earned $1,500 or less. The health crisis has made these people’s earnings fall by at least 30… Read full this story

