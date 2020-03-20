ASEAN, EU strengthen cooperation fight against COVID-19

Việt Nam reports 91 COVID-19 casesPM orders measures to prevent COVID-19 spreadingAll incoming travellers to Việt Nam face 14-day quarantineViệt Nam should be prepared for what comes next: Deputy PMTop leader stresses avoiding complacency in COVID-19 fight Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Phạm Bình Minh. attends an ASEAN-EU ministerial teleconference in Hà Nội on Friday. — VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh HÀ NỘI – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Phạm Bình Minh, in his capacity as ASEAN 2020 Chair, has affirmed that Việt Nam would continue working closely with ASEAN member states, partners, the World Health Organisation and the international community in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. During an ASEAN-EU ministerial teleconference to discuss coping with the epidemic on Friday, Minh informed participants of ASEAN’s active and timely response to the outbreak in the spirit of “Cohesive and Responsive” – the theme for the ASEAN Year 2020. ASEAN had shown the highest determination to combat the epidemic by issuing the ASEAN Chair’s Statement, and statements from ministers in charge of national defence, the economy and tourism on measures to jointly fight COVID-19. Việt Nam had also chaired a meeting of the ASEAN Connectivity Coordinating Council to oversee the… Read full this story

