GIVING: Artist Trương Đình Dung with paintings he has collected to decorate the paediatrics ward of Quảng Trị Province General Hospital. Photo courtesy of Trương Đình Dung By Lương Thu Hương Many people in the central province of Quảng Trị may know Trương Đình Dung as a charitable man, but they may not know he’s also an accomplished artist. In the past two years, he has worked to decorate the blank white walls of the paediatrics ward in Quảng Trị Province General Hospital with paintings to help lift the spirits of sick children. The project was recently finished and now all the walls of the ward are decorated with 110 lively eye-catching paintings that have won many provincial children’s art contests. The 45-year-old artist came up with the idea when he was participating in another charity activity at the hospital – distributing free porridge to poor patients. “Many times I visited the hospital, I realised that there was no decoration in the paediatrics ward. “Seeing the children patients’ pain after each treatment, I wanted to help them get some relief. “The vivid paintings, drawn from children’s perspectives with different themes and bright colours, are expected to transform the ward into a… Read full this story

Artist brightens sick kids' days with paintings have 321 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 29, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.