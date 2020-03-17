An Xuân aquatic product protection centre founded

A view of the Tam Giang Lagoon in the central province of Thừa Thiên-Huế. — VNA/VNS Photo Hồ Cầu THỪA THIÊN-HUẾ — The An Xuân aquatic product protection centre was founded on Monday as part of a decision by the Thừa Thiên-Huế People’s Committee. The centre will be managed by the Quảng An Commune natural fishery branch in Quảng Điền District. It is the 25th aquatic product protection centre in the province. Now with the protection centres, more than 700ha of the Tam Giang-Cầu Hai lagoon is protected. Communal fishery branches are responsible for operating the centres. The centres will prevent activities harmful for natural aquatic products such as exploiting, building houses in the areas, raising livestock and poultry. Aquatic products exploitation for scientific research must be allowed by the provincial Aquatic Products Sub-department. — VNS

