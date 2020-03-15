People American rapper wears Vietnamese outfit on Glamour Mexico The Saigon Times Daily Sunday, Mar 15, 2020,12:29 (GMT+7) American rapper wears Vietnamese outfit on Glamour MexicoThe Saigon Times Daily American rapper and songwriter Lizzo arrives on the red carpet of the MTV VMAs 2019. She is the latest world-famous celebrity to wear Vietnamese designer Cong Tri’s outfit – PHOTO: REUTERS HCMC – American rapper and songwriter Lizzo wears a dress by Vietnamese designer Cong Tri on the digital cover of Glamour Mexico – March issue. The yellow silk dress was custom-made for Lizzo, who won three awards at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, including Best Urban Contemporary Album, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Traditional R&B Performance for the song “Jerome”. The dress is made of luxury silk, with long sleeves and a sky-high slit. The shiny yellow color highlights the American rapper’s beautiful dark complexion. Before Lizzo, many A-list figures and international celebrities have chosen Cong Tri’s creations, including former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama, singers Camila Cabello, Katy Perry, Rihanna, and Gwen Stefani, and actress Julia Garner. Born in Danang in 1978, Cong Tri is one of the leading fashion designers in Vietnam. He graduated with an industrial design bachelor degree in HCMC in… Read full this story

