Alstom powers turbine plant

VIR’s Bich Ngoc talks with Alstom Thermal Power president Philippe Cochet and EVN president Pham Le Thanh about the importance and necessity of Vietnam and Asia’s first-ever workshop of its type.I would like to offer a broader picture on this issue. First of all, if you look at Alstom and our 20 year history in Vietnam, you can see that we are the only provider of equipment in the world which covers a broad portfolio products. Alstom is not only providing gas turbines, but also steam power plants and hydropower.Alstom is one of the world’s leading groups in the fields of energy and rail infrastructure. Alstom started cooperation with EVN in 1993 when the company provided equipment for the Vinh Son hydropower plant. So far, Alstom has become one of EVN’s most important partners in developing power plant projects in Vietnam. vir.com.vn
