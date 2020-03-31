All passenger flights to VN banned from 1-15 April

Workers disinfect an aircraft at Nội Bài International Airport. All passenger flights to VN are banned from 1-15 April said the Ministry of Transport. — VNA Photo HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Transport has banned all passenger flights to Việt Nam from 1-15 April in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. Domestic flights will also be severely reduced with only two flights a day to connect the capital city of Hà Nội and the southern economic hub of HCM City, as well as only one flight per day from Hà Nội and HCM City to the central city of Đà Nẵng. Cargo flights, diplomatic missions, foreign officials, experts, business managers [with required medial documents] are among the few exceptions to the ban. Travel within the country will also be limited as all inter-province buses, tour buses, tour boats, and taxis have been temporarily suspended. Only one North-South train will run per day, with all local trains ordered to halt operations. — VNS

