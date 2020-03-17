Five more cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City The 62th patient is an 18-year-old man in Hoan Kiem district, Hanoi. He is a student in the United Kingdom who returned to Vietnam yesterday (March 16), landing at Van Don International Airport. Quang Ninh Centre of Disease Control (CDC) tested all passengers and found him positive. He is now quarantined and undergoing treatment in Vietnam-Sweden Hospital (Uong Bi Hospital). The 63th patient is a 20-year-old woman living in the C2 building of Mandarin Garden on Hoang Minh Giam Street, Cau Giay district, Hanoi. She is also a student in the UK who arrived at Noi Bai International Airport on March 15 on flight TG564. Hanoi CDC diagnosed her while testing the passengers on this flight. She is isolated and undergoing treatment in the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Dong Anh district. Also in the evening, Pasteur Institute in Ho Chi Minh City reported three cases positive for the epidemic. The 64th is a 36-year-old woman in Ward 2, District 8, Ho Chi Minh City who also tested positive for hepatitis B. She travelled through Switzerland and Dubai with her boyfriend and returned to Tan Son Nhat International Airport… Read full this story

Additional five cases diagnosed with COVID-19 in Vietnam have 285 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at March 17, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.