Nation ADB funds Vietnam and other countries to address Covid-19 pandemic By Thanh Thom Friday, Mar 20, 2020,09:50 (GMT+7) ADB funds Vietnam and other countries to address Covid-19 pandemicBy Thanh Thom Foreign tourists wear face masks in downtown HCMC amid the coronavirus outbreak – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – The Asian Development Bank on Wednesday announced a US$6.5 billion initial aid package to address the immediate needs of its developing member countries, including Vietnam, as they respond to the coronavirus pandemic. "This pandemic has become a major global crisis. It requires forceful action at the national, regional and global levels," noted ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa in a statement. "With our developing member countries, we are formulating an aggressive set of actions to combat the pandemic; to protect the poor, the vulnerable and wider populations across the region; and to ensure economies will rebound as swiftly as possible. Based on close dialogue with our members and peer institutions, we are deploying this US$6.5 billion rescue package to meet the immediate needs of our members." Asakawa stressed that "ADB stands ready to provide further financial assistance and policy advice down the road whenever the situation warrants, on top of the US$6.5 billion package."

