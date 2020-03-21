At the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism. Photo: VNA The highlights of these activities are an artistic show called “Beautiful songs offered to Uncle Ho”; an exchange with prominent culture, sports, tourism-majored students; and a contest on telling stories about Uncle Ho and role models from the movement to follow President Ho Chi Minh’s moral example and lifestyle. In addition, various typical traditional festivals of ethnic minorities such as the rice worshiping ritual of the Ede people in Dak Lak province, the pray for rains of the Muong people in Hoa Binh province will be recaptured at the village. Translated by Viet Nguyet Ly
- Movement encouraging Vietnamese youths to follow Uncle Ho’s testament reviewed
- Lang Son province’s ethnic groups preserve folk singing
- Sonny Bill Williams follows Mesut Özil in support of Uighur ethnic group
- Watch Tourists Experience Peculiar 'Wine Waterfall' Rite of Chinese Ethnic Group
- An Giang leaders extend greetings on Cham ethnic group’s Roya Haji festival
- Activists from Sidama ethnic group in Ethiopia to delay declaring new region
- Social Media Bill to protect minority, vulnerable groups ― Presidency
- Photo exhibition gives highlight to indigenous cultures during Da Lat Flower Festival
- UNESCO title is not enough to save Dong Ho woodblock printing. Make it sell!
- Social class affects white pupils' exam results more than those of ethnic minorities – study
Activities highlighting “Uncle Ho with minority ethnic groups” to take place have 229 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 21, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.