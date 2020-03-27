27 more COVID-19 patients released from hospital

Patients have a photo taken with doctors and medical workers at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases on Monday. — Photo courtesy of NHTD HÀ NỘI — 27 more COVID-19 patients had successfully recovered, the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases confirmed on Monday. They have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 virus more than twice and will have follow-up health checks in the next 14 days. The hospital’s director Phạm Ngọc Thạch said all of them were in stable conditions. “Most of the patients were in a panic at first. Along with treatment, we needed to encourage and help them meditate. After they tested negative for the first time, they cooperated better with us,” said Doctor Trần Văn Giang from the Department of Viruses and Parasites. The 27 patients released were numbered 17, 22, 24, 27, 39, 46, 47, 51, 55, 56, 58, 59, 60, 62, 69, 70, 71, 77, 85, 88, 93, 110, 112, 113, 130, 140 and 187. The 17th patient is a 27-year-old woman in Hà Nội who returned from a trip to Europe and failed to declare her health status upon arrival in Việt Nam. She tested positive for the coronavirus on March 6, marking the second phase of Việt Nam’s fight against… Read full this story
