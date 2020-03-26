Vietnam Economy 2020 produce export target unchanged The Saigon Times Thursday, Mar 26, 2020,10:12 (GMT+7) 2020 produce export target unchangedThe Saigon Times Vietnamese mangoes being prepared for export at a Tien Giang-based firm. The target of exporting US$42 billion worth of farm produce this year, which was set in early 2020, will remain unchanged – PHOTO: TRUNG CHANH HCMC – The target of exporting US$42 billion worth of farm produce this year, which was set in early 2020, will remain unchanged, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s recent report on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the agriculture sector. Despite the unchanged target, exports to some markets will be adjusted to make up for the American and European markets’ decline. Vietnam will ramp up its shipments of agricultural products to China by 10%, to Southeast Asia by 9% and to other markets by 9% versus the initial plan. The ministry noted that the United States and the European Union may not revive their economies until June or July after they bring the coronavirus pandemic under control, Nguoi Lao Dong newspaper reported. Meanwhile, Japan’s and South Korea’s economies may recover after June, but their import volume of Vietnamese farm produce will… Read full this story

