2017 Youth Month kicked off

Deputy PM Vuong Dinh Hue drumming to kick-start 2017 Youth Month in Dong Thap province Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister (PM) Vuong Dinh Hue required that during the month and also in the coming time, all activities of the HCMCYU in building new-style rural areas and civilized urban areas need to closely follow Directive 10 issued on December 15, 2016 by the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat. Specific activities should be in line with conditions and capabilities of youth organizations at their levels. On the occasion, the Secretariat of the HCMCYU presented 500 mosquito nets and 50 gifts, worth VND 1 million each, to national contributors; 30 bicycles to poor students who have endeavored and overcome their difficulties in their lives to obtain good academic records; and 20 Vu A Dinh scholarships. These gifts, totally worth VND 115 million, were donated by the Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank) and the Vu A Dinh Fund. Moreover, the HCMCYU also provided a VND 526 million loan for local youths to do start-up and develop economy, mobilized human resources to build new-style rural areas such as constructing rural roads, conducting program “Light up roads in countryside,” planting trees, building football playgrounds… Read full this story
