Photo: culturalprofiles A project funded by the German Government to protect the biodiversity of Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park in the 2008-2015 period has come into full operation in Central Quang Binh Province. The Euro 15.7 million project is being carried out in 13 communes of the districts of Bo Trach, Minh Hoa, Quang Ninh. The project is aimed at improving the management of the park and conservation, as well as socio-economic devepment in the park, creating jobs and increasing incomes for around 11,500 households in the area through the development of ecotourism. As well, the project is also expected to help create a close link between rangers and local residents, particularly people belonging to ethnic minority groups in the area. Source: TTO Translated by Vu Hung

15.7 million euros to preserve Phong Nha-Ke Bang national park have 239 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 16, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.