* At a launching ceremony of the General Department of Logistics, its leader instructed units and agencies to raise their ability to evaluate situation, give advice and implement effectively assigned missions.

This year, the Department of Transport of the General Department will focus on renewing training methods to raise training efficiency and building a comprehensively strong unit, making contributions to promoting the quality of staff and logistic work as well as the combat readiness capacity of the force.

* In 2018, units under the General Department of Technology will pay attention to strengthening quality and efficiency of political and ideological education for troops, ensuring technical work for operations and campaigns in the new period, managing and exploiting weapons and military weapons, especially the new ones, completing technical documents and applying information technology in training.

Troops of the General Department of Technology participating in training course

* Similarly, the Signal Units targeted to raise troops’ capacity to master modern weapons and military equipment, to coordinate with other forces in defensive areas and to ensure smooth communication for missions.

* The Academy of Military Technology targeted to fulfill all assigned missions. Particularly, all units and agencies in the academy ensure absolute political safety, all Party organizations achieve set goals and teaching and studying quality is improved.

* This year, units of Army Corps 3 and Tank-Armored Corps will continue renewing training methods to further improve training quality.

* This year, the Party Committee and Chain-of-Command of Engineering Corps will focus on renewing training methods to raise troops’ mobile ability to fulfill all specialized missions.

Translated by Tran Hoai