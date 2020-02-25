According to the business’ figures, the telecommunications giant posted a consolidated revenue of VND 21.3 trillion in the first half of the year, a 10.2 percent year-on-year increase, surpassing 24.7 percent of set targets.

Together with its turnover growth, Viettel impressed customers with its three new business policies, including providing a new data package with preferential promotion, doubling broadband for customers without increase in costs, and implementing its largest customer care service Viettel++ to nearly 70 million customers.

Photo for illustration

In the first six months of the year, Viettel IDC – a Viettel affiliate – recorded a high growth rate of 42% in comparison with the same period last year. Especially, its cloud-based services achieved a turnover growth rate of 85% compared to the same period of the previous year.

In that period, Viettel IDC provided cloud-related services to small- and medium-sized enterprises and governmental agencies. Those with strict requirements and demand, including state agencies and banks, gradually showed greater trust in the services. They have helped further boost the application of IT among small- and medium-sized enterprises, helped reduce the businesses’ initial spending for restoring data, and cleared barriers in applying advances of Industry 4.0.

With five Internet data centers meeting international standards, Viettel IDC is the most modern cloud computing and data center provider in Southeast Asia. In the coming time, Viettel IDC plans to expand data centers meeting Green Datacenter and Hyperscale Datacenter standards to reaffirm the military business’s target to become a service provider with the most diverse ecosystem.

Viettel Global Investment Joint Stock Company – Viettel Global (VGI) – is another main contributor to Viettel’s turnover in the first six months of this year. According to VGI’s consolidated financial statement, its revenue in the period reached VND 4 trillion.

Thanks to its effective training activities and financial optimization, VGI recorded a record pre-tax profit of VND 1 trillion in the second quarter. Compared to the beginning of the year VGI’s stock prices have doubled to VND 30,000 per share. As a result, VGI has become one of the largest companies in the sector with a total capital of approximately VND 96 trillion.

To realize its target to become a pioneer business in creating a digital society, in the first half of the year, Viettel launched three new affiliates in digital technology, namely the Viettel Business Solutions Corporation, Viettel Cyber Security Company, and the Viettel High Technology Industries Corporation.

According to Major General Le Dang Dung, Viettel’s Chairman and General Director, in the coming time, the military business will continue building its modern telecommunications and IT infrastructure to serve the application of Industry 4.0 to all social aspects.

In the short-term, the telecommunications giant will commercialize 5G services and invest in “Internet of Things” (IoT) infrastructure to connect and manage billions of devices. It will also develop and provide digital applications and services for the education sector, e-commerce, and social networks while actively building e-Government.

Translated by Tran Hoai