As the successor of the military press publishing agency established in 1997, with its tireless efforts, Viettel Post has developed into one of the leading postal service providers in Vietnam.

At a Viettel Post’s point of transaction

In the first nine months of 2019, thanks to the nationwide network of post offices, the application of technologies, and the e-commerce momentum, Viettel Post’s turnover increased by 52% over the same period in 2018. According to the forecast of Viet Capital Securities, Viettel Post will record double growth rates of 37% and 31% in revenue and post-tax profit respectively in the period of 2019-2022.

In order to achieve those growth rates, Viettel Post has to not simply compete in terms of prices and delivery time, but, above all, foster customers’ trust. Under the motto of “customers are the biggest asset,” Viettel Post has built a philosophy of operation, which is “doing business with kindness.” This philosophy is deeply imbued in every employee of the company.

Meeting the need of customers, Viettel Post’s personnel have set their feet on every road and path of the country. There are no places without the footprints of the company’s staff and soldiers, regardless of sunny or rainy weather. Lo Van Long – Head of the Post Office in Muong Nhe district of Dien Bien province – said, “When it comes to performing tasks, we never refuse. If we work without a noon break, we will finish our work at 6p.m., otherwise we will only return to the Post Office at 8p.m.” For the past three years, thanks to the application of advanced technologies, it has been easier for the company to manage operation and ease difficulties caused by remote and treacherous terrains.”

As a military-run company, Viettel Post has promoted its self-reliance and provoked national spirit in doing business, serving the Fatherland. Therefore, Viettel Post has planned to develop itself from a postal and mail Delivery Company into a technology-based company in the postal sector.

Viettel Post has applied information technology to its work, effectively supporting business activities and management. Viettel Post’s Delivery App. is one of the two key technologies developed by the company itself by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and Big Data into the app. Thanks to the app., the average order processing time has decreased from 240 seconds to 8 seconds. The app. also won a prize in the category of “Breakthrough Technologies” at the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards 2019, showing how highly it is appreciated by international experts. The second key technology of Viettel Post is an automatic mail and parcel sorting system that has an initial capacity of 8,000 parcels per hour and can increase to 36,000 parcels per hour. Additionally, in mid-2019, Viettel Post launched the ride-hailing app. MyGo and the e-commerce website at Voso.vn.

It can be seen that Viettel Post has quickly adapted to the digital technology development trend when building its IT platform-based ecosystem, gradually thriving to become the number one enterprise in customer care. Over the past 22 years of development, when facing challenges, Viettel Post has had to repeatedly answer the question of “To be or not to be.” However, challenges also serve as motivation for Viettel Post to break limits, find new directions of operation, and reap the fruits.

Translated by Huu Duong