Laos is the fourth and the last market in Southeast Asia that Viettel has officially started this service. The Vietnamese telecoms company is also the first mobile network operator to provide this eSIM technology in Myanmar, Vietnam, and Cambodia.

Viettel wants to develop IT in Southeast Asian countries

By deploying eSIM technology in Laos, Unitel has helped the country rank seventh among the 10 ASEAN member countries in terms of supplying the latest telecommunications technology.

Viettel has kept taking place in offering eSIM service to consumers in the Southeast Asian countries.

Unitel targets to have at least 10,000 customers changing their physical SIMs to eSIMs by the end of 2020.

This is the latest generation sim card with a compact size built into a phone that allows users to easily perform digital conversions and change network operators as it is supported by the installed software.

As part of Viettel’s digital transformation roadmap in all markets around the world, the pioneering IoT (the Internet of Things) technology as eSIM is the first step for Viettel in creating smart connections in the future.

“We aim to become an enterprise providing digital services and is developing the most basic and important platforms of the fourth industrial revolution. Viettel has well-built platforms and infrastructure and is conducting digital transformation in its telecommunications and information technology. This includes applications of the latest technologies in the world for a more convenient life,” said Tao Duc Thang, the Deputy General Director of Viettel Group.

Translated by Lam Anh