Viettel (the Military Industry-Telecoms Group) has implemented a number of specific solutions such as building additional 60 base transceiver stations (BTS), more than 200 antennas and 40 mobile vehicles; improving configurations of nearly 1,200 BTS; and installing about 50 new wifi routers in crowded areas, especially during big festivals, or in fireworks display areas.

Photo for illustration

As the use of data services often increases during holidays, Viettel has estimated that the rise may be up by twice against the same period last year and up by 20 percent compared with normal periods of the year. In fact, increasingly more Viettel’s customers purchase its 4G data to access the Internet, share photos, videos, and livestream.

According to Dao Xuan Vu, the General Director of Viettel Network Corporation, Viettel has plans not only to ensure its mobile network and services for an increasing demand for data use during festivals and events, but also to improve the quality of its 4G services. The company is committed to providing high-quality services to its customers even during peak times and big events.

In addition to improving the network quality, Viettel also offers a number of promotion packages. For instance, Viettel has recently coordinated with Vietnam Airlines to launch a special promotion program for customers using the airport service.

Translated by Lam Anh