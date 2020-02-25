On the occasion, Acting President and General Director of Viettel Group Major General Le Dang Dung sent a letter of congratulation to the Viettel Academy’s instructors and training staff.

In the letter, General Dung wished all Viettel training sector’s instructors, officers, and workers good health, success, and happiness.

Dung also took this chance to express gratitude to Viettel leaders of different generations, partner experts, and staff in charge of training and hoped that they would continue supporting Viettel in sustainable development. He also confirmed that on the long journey of knowledge, “teaching is the best way to learn.”

Viettel Academy’s Director Bui Quang Tuyen speaking at the event

Also in the letter, General Dung stressed that this year, the group celebrates 30 years of construction and development, and 15 years of Viettel’s mobile.

Dung recalled that Viettel was the fourth network operator in Vietnam. After four years of operation, the group has strongly developed and become the largest network operator in the country. It has expanded its business to ten international markets and actively engaged in new technology research and development.

Viettel’s top leader added that during that arduous and glorious journey, due attention has been paid to the training, transfer of knowledge, experience, and skill development. The leadership of the group and its affiliates have directly delivered lectures, equipped knowledge and skills for other Viettel’s staff and employees, thus creating Viettel’s typical cultural identity.

So far, Viettel has built a staff of more than 400 experts and instructors and combined production with training, technology transfer, and expansion of good deeds. “This is the best way to transfer enthusiasm, passing on Viettel genome. It is you who keep and spread Viettel’s valuable knowledge,” General Dung wrote.

Dung also noted the group’s new missions, position, potential and challenges in the context of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Therefore, he emphasized the urgency and significance of the tasks of training, knowledge provision, experience exchange, and digital transformation. He mentioned the need for further planning of and training for the group’s managers.

Dung expressed his hope that Viettel’s instructors and training-related staff would be pioneers in digital technology, reading habit, foreign language learning, acquiring more pedagogical skills, and contributing to building Viettel into a typical learning organization in the digital age.

Addressing the ceremony, Viettel Academy’s Director Bui Quang Tuyen said that this year, Viettel has made proud marks thanks to great efforts of its training sector, affiliated units and personnel. The group has invested more in personnel training and development to realize the group’s goal of being a pioneer enterprise in digital society building.

Tuyen also highlighted the Academy’s instructors’ and trainees’ life-long learning capabilities. He revealed that this year, the school’s bank of 47 online lectures on Elearning system is available for Viettel’s staff and workers.

The academy’s director said that successful Viettel people always try to forget their successes in the shortest time and today’s victory is a thing of the past and new struggles will begin tomorrow. He went on, Viettel people know that they step to the future by their knowledge, industrious study, and quick thinking. “Desire is a motivation for people to reach their destination and the journey of knowledge in Viettel simply never stops,” Tuyen stressed.

Translated by Mai Huong