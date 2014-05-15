Talk Vietnam

Vietnam’s right to its sovereignty and territorial integrity hailed

Prof. Vladimir Buianov
PANO – “We have supported Vietnam’s right to protect its sovereignty, territorial integrity and interests in its exclusive economic zone and continental shelf”, said Prof. Vladimir Buianov, President of the Russia-Vietnam Friendship Association.

The Russian professor held that China’s illegal placement of its Haiyang Shiyou 981 oil rig in Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone has violated the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

According to the international laws, the continental shelf of a coastal nation extends out to the outer edge of the continental margin, at least 200 nautical miles from the baselines of the territorial waters. The encroachment on the above zone by another country means the violation of the international laws, he added.

Prof. Vladimir Buianov highly appreciated Vietnam’s moves over the recent days in demanding China withdraw all equipment and vessels from Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone. The international and domestic public opinions are on Vietnam’s side.

Though Russia has not been issued any statements in this case yet, in his talks with Vietnamese leaders during his recent working visit to Vietnam, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov affirmed that all disputes and arising problems in the world in general and in Southeast Asian region in particular should be solved by peaceful measures.

“China’s act has put Russia in an awkward position because both Vietnam and China are Russia’s strategic partners. Thus, we hope Vietnam and China will peacefully settle the issue”, said Prof. Vladimir Buianov.

Translated by Van Hieu

