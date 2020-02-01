Vietnamese theatre launches new musical

The Vietnam Drama Theatre is debuting its first musical drama in co-operation with South Korean Acsan Theatre in Hanoi.

Artists from Vietnam Drama Theatre in a new production entitled Cô Gái Và Chiếc Xe Máy (Girl and Motorbike). — Photo hanoimoi.com

The 90-minute musical, entitled Cô Gái Và Chiếc Xe Máy (Girl and Motorbike), is based on a Korean script.

The script was penned by journalist Lee San and is inspired by his experiences in more than ten years living and working in Vietnam. He is also editor-in-chief of the Hanoi-based Korean Association Magazine.

“In Korea, musicals are very popular and diverse,” said Park Nark Jong, Ascan Theatre Director.

“We hope that the co-operation between Vietnam and Korea in this field will help introduce more musicals to the Vietnamese public.”

The musical is directed by Hoang Lam Tung, featuring numerous artists from both countries, including veterans Vietnamese People’s Artist Viet Thang; Meritorious Artist Phu Don and young artists Hong Phuc and Khanh Linh.

Vietnamese artists will perform with support from opera singer Thu Trang; dancers Bui Duc Kien and Kim Na-rae. The music and guitar accompaniment are performed by Trang Cong Vinh and Paul Yang.

Kim and Yang are from Korean leading entertainment Mabuentertainment Company. Yang’s musical pieces and visual effects promise to wow viewers.

“This is the first time Vietnam Drama Theatre has co-operated with a Korean theatre,” said artist Xuan Bac, the theatre’s director.

“The script by a Korean writer will be familiar to Vietnamese people. I hope the show will be a gift to our audience for the Lunar New Year.”

The Ascan Theatre was established to promote culture and art co-operation and mutual understanding between people of Vietnam and Korea.

Last year, the theatre debuted musical Xe Ôm which was performed by the Hanoi Academy of Theatre and Cinema. — VNS

