Vietnamese Doctors’ Day observed nationwide

The program honors 134 doctors who were awarded with the “People’s Doctor” title by the State President, six individuals who recorded high achievements in the national emulation movement, as well as many excellent doctors and nurses working in the health sector.

The event was broadcast live on VTV1 channel of the Vietnam Television.

Hanoi’s leader honoring outstanding doctors on the occasion of the Vietnamese Doctors’ Day. Photo: phapluatplus.vn

* The Hanoi Youth Union, in association with the Vietnam Young Doctors’ Association, held a program to provide free health check-ups and medicines for policy beneficiaries and needy people in Dong Lo commune, Ung Hoa district.

In the framework of the program, the Youth Union presented 20 gifts, worth VND 500,000 each, to Vietnamese heroic mothers, policy households, and poor people in the district.

This is an annual activity focusing on minority ethnic people and disadvantaged people in mountainous, remote, and isolated areas.

* The National Hospital of Obstetrics celebrated the 62nd anniversary of the Vietnamese Doctors’ Day and received the First-class Labor Order. The hospital is not only the leading unit specializing in obstetrics, but also an intensive training and studying agency in obstetrics and gynecology throughout the country. On the occasion, the hospital also inaugurated and put part of treatment buildings B and C into use.

* The Hue Central Hospital in Thua Thien-Hue province celebrated the 62-year anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnamese Doctors’ Day, reviewed its task performance in 2016, and received noble titles. Last year, the hospital gained many results in scientific research, successfully conducted new advanced technology in treatment and care of people’s health. At the ceremony, Chairman of the Thua Thien-Hue provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Cao awarded the second-class Labor Order to Doctor Pham Nhu Hiep, Director of the hospital, the third-class Labor Order to Doctor Nguyen Thi Hong Hanh, Deputy Director of the hospital’s Hematology and Blood Transfusion Center, the and “People’s Doctor” title to 39 doctors at the hospital.

* On February 26, the authorities of Nam Dinh province, in collaboration with local sponsors, organized an inauguration ceremony for a clinic in Xuan Hoa commune, Xuan Truong district, to mark the Vietnamese Doctors’ Day. The clinic with modern equipment will contribute to better taking care of health of locals.

* Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dinh La Thang, on February 26, visited and extended greetings to medical personnel of Military Hospital 175 on the occasion of the Vietnam Doctors’ Day.

Mr. Thang highly appreciated the achievements of the hospital and hoped that the medical personnel will try their best and cooperate with the medical sector of the city to promote traditions, achievements and experience to meet the health treatment’s demand of patients in the coming time.

At the same day, the delegation also visited and congratulated the medical personnel of the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital for Tropical Diseases, Ho Chi Minh Preventive Health Center, the Ho Chi Minh Cancer Hospital, the Ho Chi Minh Hospital of Odonto – Stomatology, and the Go Vap district Hospital.

