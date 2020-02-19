|A performance at the event (Photo: baovanhoa.vn)
The three activities included a program to welcome Vietnamese Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh and senior leaders to the 34th International Crafts Fair and the International Fair for Food and Fashion in India.
According to Pham Ngoc Tuan, Director of the Vietnam National Tuong Theater, the special tour to India was arranged by the Vietnamese Ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau.
During the shows, traditional tuong masterpieces such as “Old man goes to the festival,” “Ho Nguyet Co turned fox” and “Five variables” impressed the Indian audiences.
Translated by Hoang Giang
