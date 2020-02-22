Vietnam raises travel alert for S.Korea amid coronavirus outbreak

The Saigon Times Daily

People wearing masks to avoid contracting the coronavirus wait for a signal at a zebra crossing at Dongseong-ro shopping street in central Daegu, South Korea on February 21, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS

HCMC – The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised Vietnamese nationals in South Korea to refrain from visiting the Korean areas which have been hit by the coronavirus.

The ministry’s Consular Department on February 21 recommended that Vietnamese nationals abroad keep a close watch on developments in the outbreak and follow instructions from local authorities to avoid catching the deadly respiratory illness.

In case of emergency, they are advised to contact the hotline at the Vietnamese Embassy in South Korea on +82 10-3622-6618 or the citizen protection hotline on +84 981 84 84 84.

The ministry has asked the embassy to collaborate with Korean authorities to get latest updates, keep in touch with Vietnamese citizens in the country and stand ready to take protection measures, when necessary.

As of Friday, no Vietnamese citizens had been infected with the Covid-19 virus, which emerged in China late last year, according to the embassy.

A Reuters news report said that South Korea saw another spike in infections, with 142 confirmed cases on Saturday alone, taking its total to 346, about half related to those who attended a church service in Daegu, the country’s fourth-largest city. Cases in one hospital jumped from 16 to 108 overnight.

Korea has imposed emergency measures on Daegu, asking residents to confine themselves to their homes, in a bid to contain the spread of the pathogen. The decision to declare the city and its neighboring town of Cheongdo as “special care zones” came as a second person infected with the virus had died.

The city’s mayor, Kwon Young-jin, has asked 2.4 million local residents to avoid travel, stay indoors and wear masks, even indoors. However, they can still travel freely around the city if needed.

To date, the virus has spread to some 26 countries and territories outside mainland China, killing 11 people, according to Reuters.

The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China rose to 76,288, with the death toll at 2,345, as of Friday. The central province of Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, reported 106 new deaths, of which 90 were in its capital Wuhan.